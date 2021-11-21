Public Health Ontario is reporting 48 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Sunday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due later today. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across the province, health officials confirmed another 741 cases of COVID-19, marking a fourth straight day with daily case counts above 700. Three more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19 and 590 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

