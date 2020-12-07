OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 48 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19, on a day when yet another case count record was set provincewide.

Ontario reported 1,925 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, breaking Sunday's record high by a single case. The province also reported that 1,412 people who had previously tested positive have recovered.

Twenty-six more people in the province with COVID-19 have died.

Local figures from Ottawa Public Health, including active cases, deaths, hospitalizations and outbreaks, is expected at around 12:30 p.m.

TESTING

Across the province, labs performed 45,283 COVID-19 tests on Sunday and 31,238 tests remain under investigation.

An update on local testing numbers from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce is expected this afternoon.

CASES AROUND THE REGION

According to provincial figures, 22 more people in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health region.

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health unit reported 11 new cases.

There were seven additional cases reported in the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit's region.

There are no new cases of COVID-19 reproted in the Renfrew County and District Health Unit's area on Monday.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.