OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, out of more than 1,900 provincewide.

Monday's report follows a one-day drop in Ontario's daily case count, when 1,677 new cases were reported.

The province also added 23 new deaths and 1,535 resolved cases on Monday.

Public Health Ontario's daily figures have differed from Ottawa Public Health's daily updates this month. OPH said it is aligning its database with the province's which is creating some discrepancies.

Updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health are due at around 12:30 p.m.

TESTING

Public Health Ontario says 57,091 COVID-19 tests were performed across Ontario on Sunday and 32,045 tests remained under investigation.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce's next update is due this afternoon.

In its most recent update on Dec. 11, the taskforce said 1,736 swabs were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 10 and 4,020 laboratory tests were performed.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result was 36 hours.

COVID-19 CASES AROUND THE REGION

Public Health Ontario is reporting the following:

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 27 new cases

Hasting Prince Edward Public Health: 3 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 11 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 8 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 3 new cases

The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit has officially moved to the "Yellow-Protect" level under the province's COVID-19 framework. The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has moved to the "Orange-Restrict" level.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.