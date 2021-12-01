OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 44 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, as the province’s seven-day average continues to rise.

This follows 19 new cases on Tuesday and 26 on Monday.

Provincewide, Ontario health officials reported 780 new cases and five new deaths from the virus.

The province’s rolling seven-day average is now 821, up from 692 at this time last week.

There are four confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health will release a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa early Wednesday afternoon.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 296 Ontario residents in hospital with COVID-19, 246 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 155 people in Ontario ICUs with COVID-19. Of those, 133 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. Twenty-two are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,540 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Monday. A total of 2,533 lab tests were performed.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 17 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION