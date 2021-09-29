OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 39 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across the province, health officials confirmed another 495 cases of COVID-19. Eight more Ontarians have died and 760 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Around the region, Public Health Ontario reported 20 new cases including five in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, nine in Hastings Prince Edward, four in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, and two in Leeds, Grenville & Lanark.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 495 new cases reported across Ontario on Wednesday, 380 were in people who are not fully vaccinated or who have an unknown vaccination status and 115 were in people who are fully vaccinated.

Thirty-two of the 292 people in Ontario who are hospitalized with COVID-19 are fully vaccinated, including eight of the 172 patients in the ICU, Elliott said. The remaining patients are not fully vaccinated or their status is unknown.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest unvaccinated residents are 11 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents are.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Five new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Nine new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Four new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.