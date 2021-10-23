OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 39 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due later today. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across the province, Public Health Ontario confirmed another 373 new cases. Another six Ontarians have died due to COVID-19 and 419 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

Ten cases of COVID-19 were reported in health units that surround Ottawa. Eight of those cases are in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit and two are in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Out of Ontario's 373 new cases, 264 are in people who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown. There are 109 cases in fully vaccinated cases.

There are 136 people in ICUs across the province. Sixteen are fully vaccinated and 120 are unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest unvaccinated people are 10 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people are.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 828,601

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 791,096

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 86 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,776 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Thursday.

A total of 2,451 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 20 hours.

CASES AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Eight new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Two new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.