OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 39 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Saturday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due later today. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

Across the province, health officials confirmed another 728 infections, marking a third straight day of daily case counts above 700 in Ontario. Another five Ontarians have died due to COVID-19 and 500 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

Cases are also increasing in health units around eastern Ontario, with Public Health Ontario reporting 16 new cases in Leeds, Grenville & Lanark, 34 in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, 11 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, and 21 in Hastings Prince Edward. Renfrew County saw two new cases on Saturday, according to the province.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 838,253

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 809,372

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 91 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,549 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Thursday.

A total of 3,026 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 23 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 11 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 21 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 34 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 16 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.