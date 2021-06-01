OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 39 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, on a day when the province-wide number is its lowest since last fall.

Health officials recorded 699 new COVID-19 cases across Ontario on Tuesday, the lowest figure since Oct. 18, 2020, when 658 new cases were recorded. The Ministry of Health says 20,262 COVID-19 tests were completed in the past 24 hours across the province.

Ontario also recorded 1,568 newly resolved cases on Tuesday and said nine more Ontarians had died due to COVID-19.

Daily case counts are typically lower on Tuesdays, but Ontario has been on a downward trend in terms of cases for the past several weeks.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies draw data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of May 31:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 539,403

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 50,601

Total doses received in Ottawa: 541,850

As of Monday, 62 per cent Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will provide an update on local testing figures this afternoon.

Public Health Ontario says 20,262 COVID-19 tests were completed across Ontario on Monday.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 0 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 2 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 0 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 0 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 2 new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): Due after 11 a.m.

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.