OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, on the second day in a row where more than 2,000 cases were reported provincewide.

On Tuesday, Health Minsiter Christine Elliott said part of the reason more than 2,200 new COVID-19 cases were reported was because the data was pulled slightly later than usual, leading to an overestimate.

The province has also surpassed 4,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The figures in Ottawa come after Public Health Ontario removed nine cases from its COVID-19 total for the region on Tuesday. Ottawa Public Health reported 13 new cases on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health will have the latest local figures at around 12:30 p.m.

TESTING

Ontario health officials say 49,189 COVID-19 tests were performed across Ontario on Tuesday. There are 65,597 tests still under investigation.

Local testing figures from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce are due this afternoon.

COVID-19 CASES AROUND THE REGION

Public Health Ontario reported the following new cases in health units around eastern Ontario on Wednesday:

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 10 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 7 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 15 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 4 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 0 new cases

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest information as it becomes available.