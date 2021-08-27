OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across Ontario, health officials confirmed another 781 new cases of COVID-19. Another 17 Ontarians have died due to COVID-19, but 14 of those deaths happened more than two month ago and were added today because of a data clean up.

Another 625 existing cases of COVID-19 across the province are now considered resolved.

Public Health Ontario reported another 21 cases across eastern Ontario, including 12 new cases in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, four in Hastings Prince Edward, two in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, and three in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 781 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Friday, 634 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 147 cases involving fully vaccinated individuals.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 306 people in hospital with COVID-19, 279 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 27 are fully vaccinated. Among 158 patients in the ICU, 149 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 787,553 (+2,488)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 724,834 (+3,630)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 85 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 79 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,402,040 (+20,250)

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 12 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Four new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Two new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Three new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.