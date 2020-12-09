OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 33 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, out of nearly 1,900 new cases provincewide.

Wednesday's report from Public Health Ontario includes 1,890 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario but an overall reduction in the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Twenty-eight more people have died and 1,924 more resolved cases were reported.

Ontario is reporting 1,890 cases of #COVID19 and over 48,500 tests completed. Locally, there are 517 new cases in Toronto, 471 in Peel and 187 in York Region. There are 1,924 more resolved cases.



— Christine Elliott (@celliottability) December 9, 2020

Updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health are due at around 12:30 p.m.

TESTING

Public Health Ontario says 48,546 COVID-19 tests were performed provincewide on Tuesday and that 54,613 tests remain under investigation.

Updated local figures from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce are due this afternoon.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

According to provincial figures, eight additional people in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region have tested positive for COVID-19.

Nine new cases have been reported in the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health region.

Four new cases were reported in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health region, which is seeing its highest level of active cases since the pandemic began.

The province reported seven new cases in the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit's area.

Renfrew County, where cases have been spiking in recent days, added seven new cases, according to the province's update.

