OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, a day after officials confirmed the Omicron variant arrived in the capital.

The 32 cases are a decrease from the 61 on Sunday and 45 on Saturday reported by Ottawa Public Health. Sunday's case count was the city's highest since May.

On Sunday, officials confirmed Canada's first two cases of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant in Ottawa.

Provincewide, Ontario health officials reported 788 new cases and three new deaths from the virus.

The province’s rolling seven-day average is now 783, up from 656 at this time last week.

Ottawa Public Health will release a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa early Monday afternoon.

UNVACCINATED CASES

People who are not fully vaccinated represent 439 of Ontario's 788 new cases on Monday. An additional 34 had an unknown vaccination status.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION