OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 31 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Sunday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due later today. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across the province, officials confirmed 443 new cases of COVID-19, marking the seventh straight day that fewer than 500 new cases were reported. No new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in Ontario in the last 24 hours and 484 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Cases continue to climb in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, with 22 new cases reported Sunday by Public Health Ontario. The province also reported five new cases in Hastings Prince Edward, nine new cases in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, and three new cases in Renfrew County.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 443 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Sunday, 288 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 155 cases involve fully vaccinated individuals.

Vaccination data for patients in Ontario hospitals and ICUs is not available on Sundays because not all hospitals report to the province on weekends.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 825,587

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 784,993

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 85 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 22 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Five new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Nine new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Three new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.