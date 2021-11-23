OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 31 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday.

It’s an increase from the 24 new cases Ottawa Public Health reported on Monday. On Sunday, there were 55 new cases in the capital.

Provincewide, Ontario health officials reported 613 new cases and six new deaths from the virus.

The province’s rolling seven-day average is now 579, up from 492 at this time last week.

Ottawa Public Health will release a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa early Tuesday afternoon.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 282 Ontario residents in hospital with COVID-19, 216 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. Sixty-six are fully vaccinated.

There are 134 people in Ontario ICUs with COVID-19. Of those, 118 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. Sixteen are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,170 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Sunday.A total of 1,920 lab tests were performed.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 23 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Seven new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 14 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 21 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Three new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two new case