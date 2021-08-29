OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 31 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Sunday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their daily respective snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across the province, health officials reported 740 new cases of COVID-19 and said two more Ontarians have died due to the virus. Another 561 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Public Health Ontario added 28 new cases around eastern Ontario, including 10 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, 10 in Hastings Prince Edward, two in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, five in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark, and one in Renfrew County.

UNVACCINATED CASES

According to the Ministry of Health, of the 740 new infections reported Sunday, 425 are in unvaccinated people, 64 are in people who are partially vaccinated, 189 are in fully vaccinated individuals and 62 are in people with an unknown vaccination status.

Provincial hospital data is not available on Sundays because not all hospitals report on the weekend.

Ottawa Public Health says the risk of COVID-19 infection among the unvaccinated vaccine-eligible population is 22 times higher than it is for the fully vaccinated population.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 787,553

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 724,834

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 85 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 79 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,402,040

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 10 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 10 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Two new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Five new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.