OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 30 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on the third straight day the province is reporting fewer than 1,000 new cases provincewide.

There was no official update on Monday, due to the Family Day holiday, but on Tuesday, the province released both Monday and Tuesday figures, adding 964 cases on Monday and 904 cases on Tuesday, though officials note that cases may fluctuate due to data migration at Toronto Public Health.

Ottawa public health added 59 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health are due later today. Figures from OPH and the province often differ due to different data collection times.

Provincial officials are reporting seven total cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant in Ottawa and one case of the B.1.351 variant. No new variant cases were reported Tuesday.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Feb. 12

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 38,030*

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses received: 35,100

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses received: 4,000

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 27,005 COVID-19 tests were performed provincewide on Monday and 15,024 tests remain under investigation.

An update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce is due this afternoon.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Three new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

CISSS de l'Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): Nine new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.