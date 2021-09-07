OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 30 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across Ontario, health officials reported 564 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths. Another 688 existing cases are considered resolved.

Since there was no update on Monday because of the Labour Day holiday, Public Health Ontario also released figures showing 581 new cases, two deaths, and 716 resolved cases from Monday's report.

Around the region, Public Health Ontario reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and six on Tuesday, including 10 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, one in Hastings Prince Edward, four in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, one in Leeds, Grenville & Lanark, and three in Renfrew County.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 564 cases reported Tuesday, 434 are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 130 are in fully vaccinated individuals. Of the 581 cases logged on Monday, 457 were in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 124 were in fully vaccinated individuals.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest unvaccinated residents are 15 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents are.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Eight cases on Monday and two cases on Tuesday

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One case on Monday and zero cases on Tuesday

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Three cases on Monday and one case on Tuesday

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One case on Monday and zero cases on Tuesday

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero cases on Monday and three cases on Tuesday

This story will be updated. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available