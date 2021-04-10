OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 289 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Saturday, the highest single-day case count reported so far.

It follows a record-breaking 242 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ottawa by Ottawa Public Health on Friday.

There were 3,813 newly reported cases of COVID-19 across Ontario on Saturday. The province also reported 19 new deaths linked to the disease and 2,422 newly resolved cases.

An updated local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due at around 12 p.m. Figures from OPH often differ from those from the province due to different data collection times for their respective reports.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of April 9:

Dose 1 administered: 167,822

Dose 2 administered: 27,395

Total doses received: 223,150

The city received 25,740 new doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 11,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine, and 11,200 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine during the week of April 4.

Ottawa Public Health reports 157,037 Ottawa residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for 15 per cent of the population.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 3,459 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on April 8.

A total of 5,989 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at an Ottawa assessment centre to the result is 29 hours.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be released on Monday, April 12.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 23 cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 18 cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 17 cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 12 cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 9 cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.