OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 225 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa after a brief dip below 200 on Tuesday.

Daily case counts are frequently lower on Tuesdays due to lower testing volumes early in the week. The weekly averages continue to climb in Ottawa.

Public Health Ontario reported 3,215 new cases of COVID-19 across the province on Wednesday, along with 17 new deaths from the disease and 2,407 newly resolved cases.

An updated local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due at around 12 p.m.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of April 5:

First vaccine doses administered: 140,914 (+16,452 since Friday)

Second vaccine doses administered: 26,941 (+117 since Friday)

Total doses received: 193,710 (+19,300 since Friday)

OPH says the city received a shipment of 11,200 AstraZeneca doses and 8,100 Moderna doses on April 4.

COVID-19 TESTING

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said Tuesday that 2,545 swabs were processed at local assessment centres on April 5 and labs performed 4,065 tests.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 26 hours.

The Ontario government says 49,889 COVID-19 tests were completed provincewide on Tuesday.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 32 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 18 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 22 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 12 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 0 new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.