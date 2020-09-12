OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The new cases in Ottawa are among 232 new cases reported across Ontario.

Ontario is reporting 232 cases of #COVID19 as over 35,000 tests were completed. Toronto is reporting 77 cases with 62 in Peel and 27 in Ottawa. Like yesterday, 67 per cent of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 12, 2020

The figure comes from Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary and may differ from updated local figures provided by Ottawa Public Health daily at around 12:30 p.m.

