Ontario reports 27 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday
Published Saturday, September 12, 2020 10:43AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
The new cases in Ottawa are among 232 new cases reported across Ontario.
The figure comes from Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary and may differ from updated local figures provided by Ottawa Public Health daily at around 12:30 p.m.
This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest information as it becomes available.