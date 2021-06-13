OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, out of just over 500 province-wide.

Health officials reported 530 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario on Sunday, along with 763 newly-resolved cases, bringing Ontario's active case count to its lowest level since August 2020.

Seven more Ontarians have died from COVID-19.

Ten more cases of COVID-19 were reported across eastern Ontario on Sunday: four in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit; two in Hastings Prince Edward Public Health's region; zero in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health region; three in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit; and one in Renfrew County and District Public Health's region.

An updated local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

