OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

This comes one day after Ottawa Public Health reported six new cases in the capital.

The 24 cases were reported in Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary, and may differ from updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health, which will be available at around 12:30 p.m.

The new cases in Ottawa are part of 105 new cases reported provincewide.

No new cases were reported in any other health unit in eastern Ontario Monday.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest information as it becomes available.