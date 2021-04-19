OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 233 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Across Ontario, officials reported 4,447 new cases of COVID-19, along with 19 new deaths and 3,153 newly resolved cases.

An updated local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due at around noon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by the province because of different data collection times for the respective daily reports.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of April 16:

Dose 1 administered: 225,937

Dose 2 administered: 28,473

Total doses received: 279,390

The city has received 2,100 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 25,740 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine so far this week. A shipment of 28,400 doses of Moderna vaccine arrived last week

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be released Monday afternoon.

The province reported that 42,873 tests were completed across Ontario on Sunday.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 32 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 7 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 11 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 12 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 11 new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.