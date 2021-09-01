OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across the province, Public Health Ontario reported 656 new cases of COVID-19 and said 13 more Ontarians have died, though six of the deaths are more than two months old and were added because of a data cleanup.

Another 650 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Around the region, Public Health Ontario added four cases to its total for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit and four cases to its total for Hastings Prince Edward. One cases has been removed from the total for Renfrew County.

UNVACCINATED CASES

The Ministry of Health says that, of today’s 656 new cases, 397 were found in unvaccinated individuals, 52 were in partially-vaccinated individuals, 152 were in fully-vaccinated individuals and 55 were in individuals with an unknown vaccination status.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of 339 people in the province hospitalized with COVID-19, 36 are fully vaccinated. Among 163 people in ICUs, 12 patients are fully vaccinated.

Ottawa Public Health says the risk of COVID-19 infection among the unvaccinated vaccine-eligible population is 22 times higher than it is for the fully vaccinated population.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Four new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Four new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One case removed from total

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.