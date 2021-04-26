OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 206 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Across Ontario, there were 3,510 new cases of COVID-19 reported, along with 4,057 newly resolved cases. Twenty-four more people in Ontario have died of COVID-19.

An updated local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due at around noon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by the province because of different data collection times for the respective daily reports.

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.