OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday.

Ontario is reporting 378 new cases provincewide, as well as five more deaths linked to the disease.

The 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday follows 20 new cases on Tuesday and 29 cases on Monday.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa around noon.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 378 new cases reported Wednesday, 236 involve people who are not vaccinated or who have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 237 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 174 who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Of the 137 patients in Ontario ICUs, 12 are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,985 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Monday.

There were 2,242 lab tests performed in Ottawa on Monday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 16 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Two new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Three new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 14 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two new cases