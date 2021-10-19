OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across the province, health officials confirmed 328 new infections. Four more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19 and 498 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Six cases of COVID-19 were reported in health units around Ottawa, including two in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, one in Hastings Prince Edward, two in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, and one in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 223 of the 328 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Ontario are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 105 cases are in fully vaccinated people.

There are 260 people in Ontario hospitalized with COVID-19, 35 of whom are fully vaccinated. The remainder are not or their status is unknown. Twenty-six of the 159 people with COVID-19 in ICUs across the province are fully immunized.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest that unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people are.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 826,780

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 787,531

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 85 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Two new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Two new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.