OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across Ontario, health officials reported 526 new cases of COVID-19. No new deaths were reported across the province on Monday. Another 321 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Five more cases were reported across eastern Ontario, including two new cases in Hastings Prince Edward, two new cases in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, and one new case in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 526 cases reported Monday, Healt Minister Christine Elliot said 353 were in individuals who are unvaccinated and 60 were in partially vaccinated people. The remaining 113 cases were in fully vaccinated people.

Elliott said Sunday that because not all hospitals report their data on the weekend, the vaccination status of hospital and ICU admissions will not be updated on Sundays and Mondays.

Ottawa Public Health does not report the vaccination status of individuals who test positive for COVID-19 locally.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 776,655 (+1,794)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 702,084 (9,120)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 84 per cent (+0)

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 76 per cent (+1)

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,381,790

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Two new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Two new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.