OTTAWA -- Fifty-two more Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19, while Ontario has topped 2,000 cases of COVID-19 for a fourth straight day.

Public Health Ontario reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday.

There were also 52 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday.

Public Health Ontario announced 2,290 new cases of COVID-19 across the province on Friday. There are 691 new cases in Toronto and 361 in Peel Region.

Ontario has now surpassed 150,000 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot of the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at 12:30 p.m.

COVID-19 TESTING

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,732 swabs were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Dec. 16. A total 5,238 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to receiving the result is 38 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION