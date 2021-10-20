OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Wednesday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across the province, Public Health Ontario reported its lowest daily case count since August, with 304 new infections. Four more Ontarians have died because of COVID-19 and 537 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Sixteen more cases were reported in health units around Ottawa, including six in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, two in Hastings Prince Edward, three in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, and five in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 220 of the 304 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Ontario are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 84 cases are in fully vaccinated people.

There are 258 people in Ontario hospitalized with COVID-19, 31 of whom are fully vaccinated. The remainder are not or their status is unknown. Twenty-three of the 159 people with COVID-19 in ICUs across the province are fully immunized.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest that unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people are.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Six new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Two new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Three new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Five new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.