OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday.

A full, local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across Ontario, officials confirmed 423 new cases of COVID-19, the highest figure in the province since mid-June. There are 115 people in hospital ICUs across Ontario with COVID-19. Another six Ontarians have died due to COVID-19 and 232 more cases are considered resolved.

Around the rest of eastern Ontario, Public Health Ontario reported three new cases, two in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit and one in Hastings Prince Edward Public Health's region.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 770,131

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 674,412

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 83 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 73 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 1,333,790

**Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,003 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Aug. 5.

A total of 1,762 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 16 hours.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be released Monday afternoon.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Two new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

