OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across Ontario, health officials reported 485 new cases of COVID-19 and said three more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19. Another 345 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Twelve new cases were reported around eastern Ontario including one in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, seven in Hastings Prince Edward, two in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, and two in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of Wednesday's 485 newly reported cases, 309 were in unvaccinated people and 41 were in partially vaccinated people. It is currently unclear if the remaining 135 cases are all in fully vaccinated people.

Of the 174 people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 but are not in the ICU, Elliott said 14 are fully vaccinated and 160 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. The health minister added that due to a technical glitch, data on the vaccination status of people in Ontario ICUs was unavailable.

Ottawa Public Health does not provide the vaccination status of people who test positive for COVID-19 locally.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: One new case

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Seven new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Two new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.