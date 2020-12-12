OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, out of more than 1,800 provincewide.

The province reported 1,873 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and said 17 more people in Ontario with COVID-19 have died. The province also reported 1,918 new resolved cases.

Figures from Ottawa Public Health have differed lately compared to numbers reported by Public Health Ontario. OPH said in a statement to CTV News that they are aligning their database with the provincial database, leading to some discrepancies.

"In an effort to streamline efforts and align various data sources, Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is aligning its database with the provincial database, and as can be expected, there is a transition period as redundant cases are removed and individuals are properly assigned to their jurisdictions outside Ottawa (if applicable)," OPH said. "Given several factors, it is often the case that reported numbers from public health units do not match provincial data during a specific snapshot in time. This is mainly due to time lag."

OPH said that if there is a discrepancy between numbers reported in the provincial reports and those reported publicly by a public health unit, the number reported by the public health unit is considered to be the most up-to date.

Updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health are due at around 12:30 p.m.

