OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 180 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Wednesday.

Across Ontario, officials reported 3,480 new cases of COVID-19, along with 4,517 newly resolved cases. Twenty-four more people in Ontario have died of COVID-19.

However, the province notes that counts for some health units in the central west region may be higher in today’s report in part due to a catch-up in processing laboratory data into CCM.

An updated local snapshot of COVID-19 in Ottawa from Ottawa Public Health is due at around noon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by the province because the two health units pull data for their daily reports at different times of day.

