OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due later today. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across the province, health officials confirmed 356 new cases of COVID-19, down from 419 on Friday. Four more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19 and 340 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

The province also reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in health units around Ottawa, including six in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit's region, four in Hastings Prince Edward Public Health's area, and one in the Renfrew County and District Public Health region.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the cases logged today, 230 were in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 126 are in fully vaccinated people.

There are 213 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario, 36 of whom are fully vaccinated. The remaining 177 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. Of the 132 people in Ontario ICUs, 13 are fully vaccinated, while the remaining 119 are not, or have an unknown vaccination status.

Locally, Ottawa Public Health data suggest unvaccinated people are nine times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people are.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,839 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Thursday.

A total of 3,421 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 21 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Six new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Four new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.