OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday.

Across the province, health officials confirmed 502 new infections and said 15 more Ontarians have died. Another 830 cases across Ontario are now considered resolved.

Across the region, Public Health Ontario added zero new cases to its totals for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit and the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit. One new case was reported in Hastings Prince Edward and in Renfrew County. One case was removed from the total in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health region.

A full snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of June 11:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 630,245

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 91,122

Total doses received in Ottawa: 663,610

As of Friday, 71 per cent Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine. Eleven per cent of Ottawa residents 18 and older have received two doses.

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reported 709 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on June 10.

A total of 2,306 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 17 hours.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be released Monday.

There were 24,099 tests processed in the past 24 hours across Ontario. The Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province stood at 2.1 per cent on Saturday.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One case removed from total

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 23 new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.