OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across Ontario, health officials reported another 578 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and said two more Ontarians have died. Another 260 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Fourteen more cases were reported across eastern Ontario on Saturday, including two in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit's region, six in Hastings Prince Edward, two in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, and four in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says 408 of the 578 new cases reported Saturday were in unvaccinated individuals and 59 were in people who are considered only partially vaccinated. The remaining 111 are in fully vaccinated people.

Elliott added that of the 111 people in Ontario ICUs with COVID-19, 110 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. Only one person in an ICU in Ontario is confirmed to be fully vaccinated.

Ottawa Public Health does not report the vaccination status of people who test positive for COVID-19 locally.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 774,861 (+1,306)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 692,964 (+5,803)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 84 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 75 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 1,381,790

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Two new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Six new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Two new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Four new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

