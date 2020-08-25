Advertisement
Ontario reports 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday
Published Tuesday, August 25, 2020 11:00AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday.
The figure comes from the province's daily epidemiologic summary and may differ from updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health due later today.
Across Ontario, 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.
This is a breaking news story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest information as it becomes available.