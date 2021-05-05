OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 140 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

It comes one day after Ottawa Public Health reported its lowest case count in six weeks, with 94 new cases on Tuesday.

A full local snapshot from OPH is due at around noon. Figures from Ottawa Public Health and Public Health Ontario often differ due to different data collection times for the respective health agencies' daily reports.

Across Ontario, public health officials reported 2,941 new cases of COVID-19, marking the second straight day of fewer than 3,000 province-wide cases; however, the province also reported 44 new deaths on Wednesday, a 76 per cent increase compared to the day before.

4,361 more cases in the province are now considered resolved.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of May 3:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 340,121

Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 27,465

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 328,530

As of Monday, 40 per cent of Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

COVID-19 TESTING

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will provide an update on local testing figures this afternoon.

Public Health Ontario reported 45,767 COVID-19 tests were completed province-wide on Tuesday.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION:

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 12 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 15 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 25 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 12 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 5 new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.