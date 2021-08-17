OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Tuesday.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across the province, health officials reported 348 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19. Another 10 Ontarians have died of COVID-19 but the health ministry says six of those deaths happened more than two months ago and were added Tuesday due to a data cleanup.

Another 280 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Five new cases were reported across eastern Ontario on Tuesday, including three in Hastings Prince Edward and two in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark. Public Health Ontario removed one case from its total for Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of Tuesday's 348 newly reported cases, 203 were in unvaccinated people and 49 were in partially vaccinated people. The government's website says 79 cases were in fully vaccinated people, leaving 17 unknown.

Of the 163 people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 but are not in the ICU, 14 are fully vaccinated and 149 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, Elliot said. There are three fully vaccinated people out of 127 in the ICU.

Ottawa Public Health does not provide the vaccination status of people who test positive for COVID-19 locally.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 776,655

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 702,084

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 84 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 76 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,381,790

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Three new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One case removed from total

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.