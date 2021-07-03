OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Across the province, health officials confirmed another 209 infections and said another nine Ontarians have died due to COVID-19. There are 262 more resolved cases across the province.

A full updated snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their daily reports at different times of the day.

Across the region, only one new case was officially reported in the Renfrew County and District Health Unit. The province removed seven cases from its total for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit and removed one from the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health total. No new cases were reported in the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health region or in the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit's region.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of July 2:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 731,735 (+3,540)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 302,943 (+31,586)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 79 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 36 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 976,570

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Seven cases removed from total

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One case removed from total

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): The Quebec government no longer provides daily COVID-19 figures on weekends

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.