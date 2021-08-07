OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday.

A full, local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Across Ontario, health officials confirmed another 378 cases of COVID-19. Nine more Ontarians have died due to the virus, but the Ministry of Health says one of those nine people died more than two months ago and was added Saturday because of a data cleanup.

Another 191 cases in Ontario are considered resolved.

Public Health Ontario reported another 18 COVID-19 cases across the region, including four in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, five in Hastings Prince Edward Public Health's region, five in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, three in Leeds, Grenville & Lanark and one in Renfrew County.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 770,131

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 674,412

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 83 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 73 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 1,333,790

**Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Four new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Five new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Five new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Three new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.