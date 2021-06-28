OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday.

Across the province, health officials confirmed another 210 infections, as well as three additional deaths from COVID-19. Public Health Ontario also reported 326 newly resolved cases on Monday.

An updated local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

Across eastern Ontario, Public Health Ontario reported two new cases, one in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit and one in the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit. One case has been removed from the total for Kingston, Frontenact, Lennox & Addington Public Health.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of June 25:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 708,561

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 216,372

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 77 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 24 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 869,410

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: One new case

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One case removed from the total

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): Due after 11 a.m.

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.