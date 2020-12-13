OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 55 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday.

Across the province, 1,677 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported after four straight days of more than 1,800 new cases being reported.

Public Health Ontario also reported 16 new deaths on Sunday and 1,678 new resolved cases.

Updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health are due at around 12:30 p.m.

OPH says it is aligning its database with the provincial database, which may lead to a discrepancy in the number of new cases reported by OPH compared to Public Health Ontario. On Saturday, Ontario reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, but OPH reported 48.

OPH says the updated counts by the local public health unit are considered the most up to date.

TESTING

After breaking a one-day testing record on Saturday, Public Health Ontario said 58,190 COVID-19 tests were performed provincewide on Saturday. There are 51,051 COVID-19 tests still under investigation.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce does not provide testing updates on weekends.

In its most recent update on Dec. 11, the taskforce said 1,736 swabs were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 10 and 4,020 laboratory tests were performed.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 36 hours.

The next update from the taskforce will be delivered Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Public Health Ontario's figures for COVID-19 in regions around Ottawa continue to show some spikes.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 23 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 4 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 13 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 12 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 4 new cases

Tomorrow, the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit will move from the "Green-Prevent" level to the "Yellow-Protect" level under Ontario's COVID-19 framework, placing additional restrictions on businesses and gatherings. The Eastern Ontario Health Unit will move from "Yellow-Protect" to "Orange-Restrict."

The Quebec government reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais region, which includes Gatineau.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.