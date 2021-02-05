OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 46 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the 15th straight day with fewer than 100 cases of COVID-19.

The last time Ottawa saw more than 100 new cases of novel coronavirus in a single day was Jan. 21, when 180 new cases were reported.

Ottawa Public Health reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, 61 new cases on Wednesday and 27 new cases on Tuesday.

The health unit will release a full snapshot of the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m. on Friday.

Across Ontario, there are 1,670 new cases of COVID-19. Health officials reported 667 new cases in Toronto, 317 in Peel Region and 125 in York Region.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,389 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Feb. 3.

A total 7,233 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 39 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION