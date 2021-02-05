Full local coverage of COVID-19 in Ottawa
Ontario reports 1,670 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday; 46 in Ottawa
Fewer sexual assault survivors visit Ottawa Hospital emergency department during pandemic
Decision on March Break could come next week, Ontario education minister says
Here's a look at the new lockdown rules in Gatineau
Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa fall below 500 for first time in 2021
What you need to know about schools reopening in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this week
Masks mandatory in Ottawa's enclosed public spaces, public transit until end of April
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?