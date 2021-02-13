OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The new figure is among 1,300 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed provincewide. Public Health Ontario also reported 19 new deaths in the province and 1,434 newly resolved cases.

Ottawa has also seen five cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant and one case of the B.1.351 variant to date. Ontario was previous reporting six total cases of B.1.1.7 in Ottawa but the figure was adjusted in Saturday's report. The province says, "Data corrections or updates can result in case records being removed and/or updated and may result in totals differing from past publicly reported case counts."

An updated local snapshot of COVID-19 in Ottawa from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from Ottawa Public Health often differ from those of the province due to different data collection times.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Feb. 12

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 38,030*

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses received: 35,100

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses received: 4,000

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 58,760 COVID-19 tests were completed across the province on Friday and 32,143 tests remain under investigation.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce does not provide updated testing figures on weekends. In its most recent update on Friday, the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said 1,262 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Feb. 11 and 6,559 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 26 hours.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be released Tuesday, Feb. 16, due to the Family Day holiday.

COVID-19 CASES AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 10 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Four new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Seven new cases

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News will have the latest information as it becomes available.