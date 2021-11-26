OTTAWA -- Ontario public health officials are reporting 53 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Friday as the province sees a significant uptick in cases.

Provincewide, Ontario health officials reported 927 new cases. That’s the highest jump in the provincial case numbers since early September, and the second-highest since late May.

Ottawa Public Health recorded 42 new cases on Thursday and 32 on Wednesday.

Officials confirmed six more deaths in Ontario from the virus, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed deaths to 9.991.

The province’s rolling seven-day average is now 711, up from 625 at this time last week.

Ontario’s top doctor said Thursday the rising curve is a continuation of the fourth wave, and not the start of a fifth wave. He warned the trend would continue.

Ottawa Public Health will release a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa early Friday afternoon.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 268 Ontario residents in hospital with COVID-19, 221 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 140 people in Ontario ICUs with COVID-19. Of those, 130 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. Ten are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,302 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Wednesday.

A total of 2,038 lab tests were performed in Ottawa.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 24 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION