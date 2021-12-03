OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 58 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa as the province reports more than 1,000 new cases for the first time in six months.

Ontario health officials reported 1,031 new cases across Ontario on Friday, the most since May 30.

Ottawa had 62 new cases on Thursday, the most since early October, and 50 on Wednesday.

The province’s rolling seven-day average is now 866, up from 711 at this time last week. Four new deaths across Ontario were also recorded.

Ottawa Public Health will release a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa early Friday afternoon.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 286 Ontario residents in hospital with COVID-19, 225 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 146 people in Ontario ICUs with COVID-19. Of those, 119 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,651 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Wednesday. A total of 3,629 lab tests were performed.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 24 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION