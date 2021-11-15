OTTAWA -- Thirty-seven more Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19, Ontario health officials reported Monday.

This follows 49 new cases on Sunday and 45 on Saturday, as hospitalizations from the virus slowly creep up.

Provincewide, officials reported 552 new cases of the virus and three new deaths.

Ottawa Public Health will release a full picture of the COVID-19 situation in the capital Monday afternoon.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of Monday's new cases, 340 involved people who are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. The other 212 involve people who are fully vaccinated.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Five new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 28 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Four new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Three new cases