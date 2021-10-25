OTTAWA -- Twenty-six more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Ontario health officials.

This follows 26 new cases on Sunday and 36 on Saturday. The number of COVID-19 patients in Ottawa ICUs is down to zero as active cases hold steady.

Provincewide, officials are reporting 326 new cases of COVID-19, and no new deaths.

Ottawa Public Health will release a full picture of the COVID-19 situation in the capital around noon.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of Monday's new cases, 231 involved people who are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. The other 95 involve people who are fully vaccinated.

At least 167 people are in hospital due to COVID-19. Thirty-six of them are fully vaccinated and 131 people are either unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION